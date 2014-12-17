DUBAI Dec 17 Stock exchanges of Dubai and
Bahrain will introduce a new, simplified way of transferring
shares between the two bourses next year, Dubai Financial Market
(DFM), the operator of the emirate's main exchange,
said on Wednesday.
Shares of three Bahraini companies - Gulf Finance House
, Al Salam Bahrain Bank and Arab Insurance
Group - are listed on DFM and accounted for one tenth
of the bourse's traded value this year, DFM said.
"It has been agreed to introduce the new electronic system
during the second half of 2015, enabling swift share transfers
to be executed during the official working hours of the
exchanges," it said.
"The system will not require any official correspondence
regarding share transfer, validation and endorsement."
Dubai's bourse is much more liquid than Bahrain's, although
that also makes it more volatile. Dubai's benchmark is
down 8.5 percent year-to-date while Bahrain's index is up
10.4 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)