BRIEF-Echo Investment to pay 2nd tranche of advance on 2016 dividend
* SAID ON THURSDAY DECIDED TO PAY SECOND TRANCHE OF ADVANCE ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016 IN AMOUNT OF 0.16 ZLOTY PER SHARE, ON JUNE 26, 2017
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has added a 30-year dollar benchmark conventional bond tranche to the 10-year benchmark Islamic bond, according to a source.
The sovereign has set price guidance of 5.375%-5.5% for the new 30-year note, the source said.
Earlier today the company set guidance of 4% area for a 10-year sukuk, with the order book at over USD9bn.
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered are managing the transaction. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Edited by Alex Chambers)
* SAID ON THURSDAY DECIDED TO PAY SECOND TRANCHE OF ADVANCE ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2016 IN AMOUNT OF 0.16 ZLOTY PER SHARE, ON JUNE 26, 2017
SEOUL, June 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 2 *448.2 -251.1 -240.8 ^June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30