LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has added a 30-year dollar benchmark conventional bond tranche to the 10-year benchmark Islamic bond, according to a source.

The sovereign has set price guidance of 5.375%-5.5% for the new 30-year note, the source said.

Earlier today the company set guidance of 4% area for a 10-year sukuk, with the order book at over USD9bn.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered are managing the transaction. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Edited by Alex Chambers)