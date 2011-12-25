(Adds details, background)
* Budget deficit 1.8 bln dirhams vs planned 3.78 bln gap in
2011
* Spending seen at 32.3 bln dirhams, lower than in 2011
DUBAI, Dec 25 Dubai's ruler on Sunday
approved a 2012 government budget with a smaller deficit than in
2011, an official statement said, as spending on development
projects in the debt-laden Gulf Arab emirate decreased.
The budget shortfall of the United Arab Emirates member was
set at 1.83 billion dirhams ($498.2 million) or 0.6 percent of
its 2010 gross domestic product, down from a 3.78 billion gap or
1.3 percent of GDP planned for 2011.
Spending is projected at 32.26 billion dirhams, the
statement said, slightly down from 33.68 billion planned for
2011. Revenues have been set at 30.43 billion dirhams, up from
29.91 billion projected for 2011.
The statement did not say whether Dubai planned to issue
government bonds to finance the gap. The emirate's government
launched a $500 million 10-year bond in June.
Dubai carrier Emirates raised $1 billion in a
five-year issue the same month, yielding 5.125 percent, which
attracted orders of over $5 billion.
The Gulf trade and business hub, whose budget stands at
around 14 percent of that of neighbouring Abu Dhabi, does not
release regular updates on its fiscal performance.
Dubai relies on various fees, taxes and customs duties for
around 85 percent of its budget revenues since it lacks oil
wealth of Abu Dhabi.
Fiscal policy is a key tool for UAE policymakers to steer
the oil-reliant economy, as the central bank's flexibility is
limited by the OPEC member's currency peg to the U.S. dollar.
Most of UAE government expenditure is undertaken by the
individual emirates with Dubai accounting for around 11 percent
of the total.
Dubai, which narrowly averted a bond default in 2009, could
use money raised by its sovereign wealth fund to help repay $3.8
billion in bonds owed by state-linked firms which mature next
year, a source said.
The Gulf Arab emirate has clawed its way back from the
depths of its debt crisis, helped by an economic revival in
trade and tourism and its safe-haven status amid the regional
social revolts, but still faces the challenge of big debt
repayments.
(Reporting by Nour Merza and Joseph Logan; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)