DUBAI Jan 30 Dubai's two airports handled
2.3 million tonnes of cargo in 2011, slightly up from the
previous year, as links between the emirate's air freight
operations and sea ports improved, their operator said on
Monday.
Government-run Dubai Airports owns and manages Dubai's two
airports, Dubai International and the new Dubai World Central Al
Maktoum International, which opened for cargo operations in
2010. The operator did not give a comparative figure for cargo
handled by the two in 2010.
Trade and logistics are key drivers of growth in Dubai,
which lacks the oil wealth of neighbouring Abu Dhabi. The
emirate accounts for around 80 percent of the United Arab
Emirates' non-oil trade but only 28 percent of its economic
output.
Dubai World Central handled 89,729 tonnes of air freight
last year, its first full calendar year of operations.
"Although the airport is in its infancy, incremental cargo
traffic growth has been steady and continues to ramp up as new
operations are launched," Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports,
said in a statement.
"Sea to air freight traffic growth was particularly robust
as airlines took advantage of the airport's bonded link to the
Jebel Ali port." Cargo transit traffic accounted for 37
percent of the airport's volume.
Phase 1 of Dubai World Central's cargo facilities has been
built and has the capacity to handle 600,000 tonnes of cargo per
year. When the airport is fully completed, it will be able to
handle 12 million tonnes of cargo and 120 million passengers a
year, its website (www.dwc.ae) shows.
"By 2015, cargo volumes (in Dubai as a whole) will top 3
million tonnes exceeding the current capacity of Dubai
International. We expect a good proportion of that growth to
spill over to Dubai World Central," Griffiths said.
"As for passenger operations, Dubai International will
continue to serve as the primary focus of expansion and we will
be investing $7.8 billion to boost capacity to 90 million
passengers by 2018."
Dubai International, the world's fourth busiest airport in
terms of international passenger and cargo traffic, handled 51.0
million passengers last year, up from 47.2 million in 2010, it
said earlier this month.
"Operational trials for Dubai World Central's passenger
terminal are set to start during the second quarter of this year
and we could see commercial passenger operations commence in
2013," Griffiths added.