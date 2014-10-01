DUBAI Oct 1 Investment Corporation of Dubai is
exploring further investment opportunities with African
conglomerate Dangote Group, the chief executive of the emirate's
fund said on Wednesday.
"We have been looking at Africa for a long time. We are
looking to do more business with Mr. Dangote and we have some
things that we are exploring at the moment together," Mohammed
al-Shaibani told an Africa-focussed investment event in Dubai.
Shaibani was speaking alongside Aliko Dangote, head of the
Dangote Group.
ICD, which hold stakes in many of Dubai's top companies
including Emirates airline and Emaar Properties,
bought a 1.4 percent stake in Dangote Cement last
month for $300 million.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by David French; Editing
by Olzhas Auyezov)