LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Dubai Inc's sizeable 2012 debt
maturities have been viewed with trepidation for some time but a
good start to this year has improved sentiment around even
troubled credits.
The three most challenged borrowers were Dubai Holding
Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG), Dubai International
Financial Centre Investments (DIFCI) and Jebel Ali Free Zone
(JAFZA), which faced maturities totalling about USD3.75bn.
Promisingly Dubai passed its first big test when DHCOG, a
unit of Dubai Holding, which is owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid, paid its USD500m obligation a few weeks
ahead of its February due date. "There is a key distinction to
make between a refinancing and a straight repayment," said a
Gulf-based analyst. "DHCOG managed to pay down its obligation
through operating cashflows and divestiture of non-core assets,
implying credit quality. Dubai Inc risk decreased as a result."
However, challenges remain. DIFCI has USD1.25bn bond due in
June, while JAFZA has a USD2bn-equivalent local-currency sukuk
maturing in November. JAFZA is reported to be in talks with
banks over its repayment options, which may include a fresh
sukuk and a syndicated loan, sources say.
"I wouldn't expect huge international appetite for DIFCI's
and JAFZA's debt, but between banks and domestic sukuk it is
clearly manageable,"" said one syndicate official. "There is a
feeling that we're not out of the woods yet, but people are more
relaxed."
Catch a bid
This is reflected in trading levels for DIFCI's and JAFZA's
bonds, which were quoted in the market last Thursday at
97.00-97.25 and 95.25-95.75 respectively. Both DIFCI and JAFZA
are catching a strong bid, traders say, despite the fact that
DIFCI in particular has given little indication of how it plans
to meet its redemption.
While there is no explicit government guarantee for debt
issued by either entity, their economic and symbolic importance
to the emirate is such that few bankers expect any problems with
their refinancings. "Look at this place - it's the symbol of
Dubai's growth story," said one analyst, sitting in the DIFC.
Meanwhile, an estimated 20% of Dubai's GDP is generated through
JAFZA.
One option could be for the sovereign to raise funds and
then use them to especially support DIFCI. This wouldn't
necessarily have to be a straight bond but could be money raised
through asset sales, a loan or a securitisation, following its
successful Salik toll road deal which raised USD800m last year.
"Investors are more constructive on Dubai risk," said the
syndicate official, pointing to recent fundraising by new
issuers Majid Al Futtaim and Tamweel.
Yet not all are convinced, especially about DIFCI's
prospects. "I don't know what's driving this sentiment," said
one trader. "Would I buy DIFCI for three points of upside?
Probably not."
He added: "DIFCI will most definitely need a government
bailout. We hear that one option is for the Investment
Corporation of Dubai [an arm of the government] to buy their
entire investment portfolio." DIFCI did not respond to IFR's
request for comment.
