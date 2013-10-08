DUBAI Oct 8 Dubai International Financial
Centre (DIFC) announced plans on Tuesday for a 15 billion-dirham
($4 billion) expansion, as the tax-free business zone looks to
attract more global firms.
DIFC Properties, which oversees the property development of
the DIFC zone, is looking for investors to develop about 10
million square feet of property through joint ventures, DIFC
Properties' chief executive Brett Schafer said in an interview.
"Of the total 25 million square feet of development, only 15
million has been completed so far," said Schafer.
"We are inviting proposals from top developers and investors
to develop this expansion in joint venture with ourselves," he
added.
The total development cost is 15 billion dirhams and the
expansion is expected to be completed in the next 10 years.
The plan is to construct a mixed-use facility with about 65
percent offices, 20 percent residential and 15 percent retail.
There are about 1,000 companies currently operating in DIFC.
Office vacancy rates in Dubai are above 40 percent but
offices in DIFC and other tax-free operating zones are regarded
as prime space and are in demand. Dubai's safe haven status amid
regional instability has also attracted more companies to the
emirate.
Standard Chartered moved into a $140 million
building in the DIFC area last year.
($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)