DUBAI Feb 15 Dubai will aim for economic
growth of 4.5 percent this year, up from an estimated expansion
of more than 3 percent in 2011, a senior economic official said
on Wednesday.
"The GDP of Dubai has witnessed growth of 2.5 percent in
2010 and it is expected to increase over 3 percent in the year
2011," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai
Supreme Fiscal Committee, said during a presentation on the
emirate's economic outlook.
"And we hope in this year we will see more and can get to
4.5 percent."
Dubai accounts for about 30 percent of the gross domestic
product of the United Arab Emirates. Analysts polled by Reuters
in December forecast the overall UAE economy would grow 3.1
percent this year after an estimated 3.9 percent in 2011.