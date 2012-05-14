DUBAI May 14 Dubai's economy has felt only a
modest impact on trade from international sanctions against Iran
so far, the head of the emirate's government advisory council
said on Monday.
"It's still moderate in terms of trade but we are closely
watching the number how it is affecting the near term and the
long term as well," said Hani al-Hamli, secretary general of
Dubai Economic Council.
"How much? I do not recall the numbers," he told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference on financial restructuring and
bankruptcy.
Dubai's foreign trade jumped by a record 22 percent in 2011,
driven by strong flows with Asia that offset the impact of
sanctions against Iran, its traditional trade partner. Dubai,
one of seven United Arab Emirates, is the regional trade hub.
Last month, Dubai Customs' chief said he believed sanctions
targeting Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and signs of
economic slowdown in emerging economies such as China would not
have a strong impact on trade.
Dubai's direct re-exports to Iran grew 29 percent to 31
billion dirhams ($8.4 billion) last year, the fastest growth
rate over the past five years, although figures showed a marked
slowdown in the last three months of 2011.
The emirate's total direct trade with the Islamic Republic
stood at 36 billion dirhams in 2011.
With the exception of Dubai, Gulf Arab trade links with Iran
are minor. Iran's energy-reliant economy is reeling from
sanctions aimed at stifling its lucrative oil exports.
The IMF said in May 2011 that sanctions against Tehran
existing at that time could shave off 0.2 to 0.7 percent of UAE
gross domestic product annually.
Dubai, which accounts for nearly a third of the UAE's GDP,
is aiming for economic growth of 4.5 percent this year, up from
an estimated expansion of more than 3 percent in 2011, the
emirate's top official said in February.