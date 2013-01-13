Jan 13 AIR ARABIA - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Air Arabia in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 120.00 54.92 EFG Hermes 71.00 -8.34 Arqaam Capital 68.00 -12.21 QNB Financial 107.70 39.04 Average 91.68 18.35 Air Arabia reported a net profit of 77.46 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- ARABTEC HOLDINGS - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Arabtec Holdings in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 59.60 -64.06 Beltone Financial 54.00 -67.43 EFG Hermes 41.00 -75.27 Global Investment House 67.00 -59.59 Arqaam Capital 41.00 -75.27 Average 52.52 -68.33 Arabtec Holdings reported a net profit of 165.82 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- DRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Drake & Scull International in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 10.20 -73.51 EFG Hermes 17.00 -55.86 Global Investment House 24.80 -35.60 Arqaam Capital 18.00 -53.26 Average 17.50 -54.56 Drake & Scull International reported a net profit of 38.51 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Dubai Islamic Bank in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 148.00 -7.50 EFG Hermes 219.00 36.88 Dubai Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 161.4 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Dubai Financial Market in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change HSBC -6.00 Global Investment House 1.40 Dubai Financial Market reported a net loss of 14.47 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- EMAAR PROPERTIES - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Emaar Properties in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Aljazira Capital 470.00 -34.42 SICO Bahrain 409.00 -42.93 EFG Hermes 754.00 5.21 Arqaam Capital 552.00 -22.98 Average 546.25 -23.78 Emaar Properties reported a net profit of 716.66 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS (DU) - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (DU) in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 828.00 88.10 Beltone Financial 814.00 84.92 EFG Hermes 787.00 78.78 Average 809.67 83.93 du reported a net profit of 440.20 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- EMIRATES NBD - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates NBD in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 545.00 173.72 Arqaam Capital 151.00 -24.16 EFG Hermes 705.00 254.08 SICO Bahrain 578.80 190.69 Global Investment House 440.00 120.98 Average 483.96 143.06 Emirates NBD reported a net profit of 199.11 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- MASHREQBANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Mashreqbank in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 146.00 128.37 Mashreqbank reported a net profit of 63.93 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- SHUAA CAPITAL - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Shuaa Capital in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change HSBC -20.00 82.12 Shuaa Capital reported a net loss of 111.87 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- TAMWEEL - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Tamweel in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 23.00 -26.31 EFG Hermes 19.00 -39.12 Tamweel reported a net profit of 31.21 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Deyaar Development in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 SICO Bahrain 22.60 Deyaar Development reported a net loss of 7.38 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)