DUBAI, April 7 Marka, a company created by
prominent businessmen in the United Arab Emirates, is to launch
next week the first initial public offer of shares on Dubai's
main stock market since 2009.
The 12-day offer of 275 million shares at 1 dirham (27 U.S.
cents) each, representing 55 percent of the company's capital,
has received final regulatory approval and will start on April
13, Marka said in a statement on Monday.
After the IPO, the company plans to list on the Dubai
Financial Market (DFM). The rest of its capital was
subscribed last month by 151 founders who include wealthy UAE
businessmen, Marka said without naming the founders.
The company is still being incorporated, and while it says
it will focus on the retail and food and beverage sectors in the
UAE and the broader Gulf Arab region, it has not revealed
details of its plans.
The DFM's listing rules, published on its website, require
documents to be submitted to regulators including "the company's
annual report for the two financial years prior to the
submitting of the listing application."
Marka said it would discuss listing issues at a press
briefing later this week. The DFM and the UAE's Securities and
Commodities Authority did not immediately respond to requests to
comment.
A rebound in Dubai's equity and property prices in the past
18 months could attract investor interest in the IPO. The offer
will be open to investors of all nationalities, provided 51
percent of the equity is held by investors from the six Gulf
Cooperation Council states.
IPOs in Dubai dried up when the emirate's financial crisis
erupted five years ago, and since then restrictive listing
requirements have encouraged several UAE companies to list in
London rather than at home.
Primary market activity has now begun to revive.
Dubai-based real estate investment trust Emirates REIT
IPO-EMIR.DU will list its shares on NASDAQ Dubai, the smaller
of the emirate's two stock exchanges, on Tuesday after a $175
million IPO which was 3.5 times oversubscribed. It is NASDAQ
Dubai's first IPO since the crisis.
Local firm CAPM Investment is financial advisor and lead
manager of Marka's IPO.
