* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
DUBAI May 1 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday as trading activity increased.
The firm made a net profit of 86 million dirhams ($23.4 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 67.7 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.
Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM, and 40.6 billion dirhams worth of shares were traded in the first quarter of 2016, up from 37.7 billion dirhams a year earlier.
Dubai's government owns a majority stake in DFM through holding company Borse Dubai. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
