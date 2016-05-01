DUBAI May 1 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday as trading activity increased.

The firm made a net profit of 86 million dirhams ($23.4 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 67.7 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM, and 40.6 billion dirhams worth of shares were traded in the first quarter of 2016, up from 37.7 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Dubai's government owns a majority stake in DFM through holding company Borse Dubai. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)