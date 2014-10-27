DUBAI Oct 27 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the emirate's main stock exchange, reported an 85 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday as bourse turnover increased.

DFM made a net profit of 153.5 million dirhams ($42 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 82.8 million dirhams in the same period of 2013, it said in a statement.

Global Investment House had forecast DFM's quarterly profit would be 160 million dirhams.

The traded value of DFM stocks rose 60 percent to 78.4 billion dirhams in the third quarter, up from 49 billion dirhams a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)