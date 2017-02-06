BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Feb 6 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 406 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
* Net profit of 78.5 million dirhams ($21.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 15.5 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.
* Quarterly revenue increased to 131.2 million dirhams from 69.3 million dirhams.
* For full-year 2016 the company posted net profit of 253.5 million dirhams, down from 261 million dirhams in 2015.
* Trading value on the market dropped 12 percent to 133 billion dirhams in 2016, with the company citing low oil prices and volatility in international markets. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua