(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, April 23 Dubai Financial Market,
the Gulf Arab region's only listed bourse, said on Wednesday
that first-quarter net profit surged eightfold, outstripping
analysts' expectations as trading volumes ballooned.
The exchange made 215.1 million dirhams ($58.6 million) in
the opening three months of 2014, compared with 27 million
dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a
statement.
Analysts at HSBC and Global Research had expected a
quarterly profit of 202 million and 109 million dirhams
respectively.
Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM,
and trading activity rose sharply as the Dubai equity market
recovered from the global financial crisis.
The value of traded securities jumped 429 percent during the
first quarter of 2014 to 110 billion dirhams, DFM said.
The company's total revenue increased 289 percent to 255.6
million dirhams in the quarter. Operating expenses rose to 40.5
million dirhams from 38.7 million dirhams.
Dubai's stock market is one of the best performers in the
world this year and DFM's main index rose 32 percent in
the first quarter.
Index compiler MSCI will upgrade Dubai, as well as Abu Dhabi
and Qatar, to emerging market status at the end of May, which
has prompted increased interest from foreign investors.
Dubai's government, which has a majority stake in DFM, has
long been in talks with neighbouring Abu Dhabi about merging the
two emirates' main bourses. A top Dubai economic policy maker
said this month that such an agreement had been reached in
principle but nothing had been finalised.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and
Andrew Torchia)