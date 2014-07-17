DUBAI, July 17 The net profit of Dubai Financial
Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed bourse, more than
tripled in the second quarter on higher trading volume, the
exchange said on Thursday.
The firm, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net
profit of 252.5 million dirhams ($68.7 million) in the three
months to June 30, compared with a net profit of 69.5 million
dirhams in the year-ago period, a statement said.
The value of securities traded on the bourse jumped 234
percent to 126.9 billion dirhams in the same period, according
to the statement.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)