DUBAI Oct 26 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 70 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Monday as trading activity plunged, tracking a slump in oil prices.

The company, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net profit of 45.4 million dirhams ($12.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from a net profit of 153.5 million dirhams in the year-ago period, a statement said.

Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM. During the third quarter, the value of trades on the exchange fell 63 percent to 29 billion dirhams, year-on-year.

Dubai's government owns a majority stake in DFM through holding company Borse Dubai.

(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Pravin Char)