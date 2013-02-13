DUBAI Feb 13 Budget carrier flydubai, which
posted its first full year profit on Wednesday, is in talks with
Boeing and Airbus for a 50-plane order, the
airline's chairman said on Wednesday.
The carrier currently has a fleet of 28 Boeing aircraft.
"We are in talks about another 50 aircraft," said flydubai
Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum who also heads up
Emirates airlines, adding talks were ongoing with the
two plane manufacturers for the order.
Sheikh Ahmed was speaking at a press conference to unveil
flydubai's annual results. An airline spokeswoman confirmed the
comments.
The government-owned airline, which is unlisted, reported a
net profit of 151.9 million dirhams ($41.1 million) for 2012 and
a revenue of 2.8 billion dirhams.
A potential deal could be announced at the biannual Dubai
Air Show in November, the region's top aviation event with
airlines signing billion-dollar deals. In 2011, Emirates
announced a blockbuster $18 billion deal for 50 Boeing 777 jets.
Sheikh Ahmed said on Wednesday it was up to flydubai
management to decide which aircraft it would order.
Flydubai's Chief Executive Ghaith al Ghaith has previously
expressed interest in Boeing's new 737 MAX as well as the
fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo.
The carrier, which launched operations in 2009, placed an
order for 50 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in 2008, all of which are
to be delivered by 2016.
Flydubai, which carried 5.1 million passengers in 2012,
flies to 52 destinations, targeting secondary airports within a
five hour radius. It competes with airlines including United
Arab Emirates-based Air Arabia and Kuwait's Jazeera
Airways.