UPDATE 5-May's grip on power in doubt as UK election heads for stalemate
* Poll shows Conservatives largest party but lacking majority
DUBAI May 29 Dubai's economy expanded by 3.4 percent in 2011, helped by strong trade flows and rising tourist numbers, Arif Obaid al-Muhairi, executive director of the Gulf Arab emirate's statistics office was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
One of seven United Arab Emirates saw its gross domestic product rise to 306.2 billion dirhams ($83.4 billion) last year from 296.1 billion in 2010, Muhairi was quoted as saying at Dubai Statistics Center's website.
LONDON, June 9 Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives were forecast to win 322 seats at a national election, the BBC said on Friday, more than the 314 predicted by an initial exit poll and closer to the 326 threshold needed to form a majority.