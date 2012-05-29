DUBAI May 29 Dubai's economy expanded by 3.4 percent in 2011, helped by strong trade flows and rising tourist numbers, Arif Obaid al-Muhairi, executive director of the Gulf Arab emirate's statistics office was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

One of seven United Arab Emirates saw its gross domestic product rise to 306.2 billion dirhams ($83.4 billion) last year from 296.1 billion in 2010, Muhairi was quoted as saying at Dubai Statistics Center's website.