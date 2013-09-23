* Dubai gold exports trade seen down 60 pct, dealers say
* Rising scrap supply in India weighing on imports
* Gold smuggling into India expected to increase
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 23 Indian measures to discourage
gold imports is shutting the door on top exporter Dubai, where
trade activity has fallen by as much as 60 percent over the past
two months, dealers said.
With gold the most expensive non-essential item on India's
import bill, the country's government, in moves to curb a
bulging current account deficit, hiked the duty on gold bullion
imports three times this year to a record 10 percent, while
increasing the import duty on gold jewellery to 15 percent.
Pakistan also suspended a duty-free gold import arrangement
in August after purchases soared in the first half and topped
$514 million in July alone, citing smuggling into India. The ban
was lifted in September, but trade has remained subdued.
"Overall, Dubai gold trade is down by 60 percent as a result
of the Indian move and a swathe of paperwork and laws introduced
by Pakistan recently, which make it very difficult to ship gold
there," said Abid Riaz, chief accountant at wholesalers ACM Gold
in Dubai's Gold Souk.
More than 25 percent of the world's physical gold passed
through the emirate in 2012, with the value of gold traded
reaching $70 billion.
India, the world's biggest gold market, is Dubai's top
trading partner for gold, accounting for around 50 percent of
its total gold exports. In the first half of the year, Dubai's
exports of gold and jewellery to India stood at $21 billion,
some 10 percent above last year's figure.
On Sept. 20, the Indian government and banks agreed how new
rules on imports should work, but shipments into the country are
unlikely to match the levels seen in the first half of the
year, traders said.
"Even once imports have re-started, we will not see the same
kind of volumes that we used to see earlier," a Dubai-based
source at an international trading house said.
"For now, there is a new imports model, which is quite
complicated, and nobody still has a clear understanding on how
to execute that," he added.
SCRAP SALES
A sharp rise in Indian gold prices, which reached an
all-time high above 35,000 rupees per 10 grams in August, also
attracted a lot of scrap jewellery selling from the domestic
market, which would have curbed imports from traditional
suppliers Dubai and Switzerland.
"Even if there was no imports control, there wouldn't have
been much in terms of exports into India as you had a lot of old
jewellery being resold within the country," Emirates NBD head of
commodities Gerry Schubert said.
But a higher gold rupee price compared to the cost of
jewellery in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seen by some to
be to Dubai's advantage, as it could increase demand from Indian
expats living in the Gulf, who would usually buy gold in India.
"With a 15 percent import duty on jewellery, gold in Dubai
becomes much cheaper, and traders think that should be positive
for Dubai's jewellery demand, but Dubai is not a huge
consumption market," Gautam Sashittal, COO at the Dubai Multi
Commodity Centre, said.
India's measures are however unlikely to dampen local
consumers' appetite for the metal in the upcoming wedding and
festival season and are conversely seen creating a big incentive
for smuggling, which could help Dubai's trade.
"Ultimately (in the next 6-12 months) a lot of Dubai-based
Indian companies will manage the gold imports here and then
bring the gold from here directly into India through whichever
means necessary," Emirates NBD's Schubert said.
The World Gold Council says smuggled gold via neighbouring
countries would hit 200 tonnes this year, up 50 percent on 2012.
(Additional reporting from Daniel Fineren in Dubai; Editing by
David Evans)