DUBAI May 24 Dubai Group is in the process of
selling its stake in Shuaa Capital and is also obliged
to divest its holdings in EFG Hermes and Bank Muscat
this year, the chief executive of Dubai Group's parent
firm said on Tuesday.
Asked about Dubai Group's 48.4 percent stake in Dubai
investment bank Shuaa, Fadel al-Ali, chief executive of Dubai
Holding, told reporters: "We are in the sales process as an
owner." He declined to comment further about Shuaa.
Dubai Group completed a drawn-out restructuring of its $10
billion debt pile in January 2014, with banks extending
repayment deadlines on loans so that the group could be given
time to sell its assets to raise cash needed to fund the
payments.
Asked about its stakes in Egyptian investment bank EFG
Hermes and Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, Ali said these
assets would be sold in 2016, as agreed as part of the
restructuring. He declined to comment further.
Dubai Group holds 11.8 percent of EFG Hermes and 12.8
percent of Bank Muscat, according to Thomson Reuters data.
