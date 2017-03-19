DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of
Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai
Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in
developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its
Twitter account.
The order issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum,
who is also United Arab Emirates prime minister, said Habbai
would remain chairman of Meraas Holding, a large real estate
developer.
Dubai Holding chairman Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi resigned
as chairman of Dubai Holding last month to focus on his role in
the UAE government.
