(Adds details, context)
DUBAI, March 19 One of Dubai's leading real
estate tycoons will take charge of Dubai Holding, the investment
vehicle of the emirate's ruler which has a $35 billion portfolio
of assets in over 20 countries, the Dubai government said on
Sunday.
Abdulla al-Habbai was chosen as chairman of the investment
conglomerate by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum, the government said in a brief statement.
Habbai will remain chairman of Meraas Holding, a big real
estate developer which is controlled by Sheikh Mohammed and in
the last few years has played an increasingly important role in
expanding Dubai's luxury real estate and tourism sectors.
Among its projects, Meraas launched its DXB Entertainments
subsidiary, which has built a theme park and water
park complex on the outskirts of the city to try to attract
hundreds of thousands of additional tourists to Dubai.
Dubai Holding's previous chairman, Mohammed Abdullah
al-Gergawi, resigned last month after heading the company since
it was founded in 2004. Gergawi said he wanted to work full-time
for the United Arab Emirates government, where he is minister of
cabinet affairs and in charge of strategy development.
Within the emirate, Dubai Holding operates a wide range of
business parks in addition to assets in tourism,
telecommunications and other sectors.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)