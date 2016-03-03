DUBAI, March 3 Dubai Holding Commercial Operations has invited holders of its £500 million 6 percent 2017 notes to tender them for buy-back starting Thursday.

The unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, said it would buy up to £250 million at a minimum price of 99.00 percent, it said in a bourse statement.

The firm said it would pay cash to buy back the notes ahead of their maturity via an auction process. The tender's deadline is March 11 and the expected settlement date for the offer is March 22. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)