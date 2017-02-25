(Adds details of operations in 2016, analysis, background,
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI Feb 25 The chairman of Dubai Holding, the
investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler and a major force in
developing the Dubai economy, has resigned to focus on his role
in the national government, the conglomerate said on Saturday.
As head of Dubai Holding since its founding in 2004,
Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi came to oversee a $35 billion
portfolio of assets in over 20 countries, in industries ranging
from tourism and real estate to media, information technology
and trade.
Gergawi said in a statement it was time for another talented
person, whom he did not identify, to take over Dubai Holding,
and that he would now work full-time for the United Arab
Emirates government. He is minister of cabinet affairs and in
charge of strategy development in the national government.
Now in his early 50s, Gergawi was one of a small group of
executives chosen by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum more than a decade ago to develop the economy.
Put in charge of Dubai's strategic state-linked companies,
they favoured construction projects which burnished its
reputation as an international business and travel hub: the
world's tallest skyscraper, the Middle East's largest port and
an archipelago of man-made islands in the shape of a palm.
Gergawi's career took off when he launched an office
district on the outskirts of Dubai, persuading a foreign bank to
lend him $55 million, according to a person close to him. That
project brought him nearer Sheikh Mohammed, who praised him in a
statement on Saturday.
Dubai Holding came under heavy pressure in 2009 when the
global financial crisis and a local real estate market crash
nearly caused the emirate to default on its debt.
But most of the business districts which Gergawi established
in Dubai continued to thrive. The emirate is now booming again,
with its non-oil industries supporting the UAE economy at a time
when some other countries in the region are suffering because of
low oil prices.
Since the debt crisis, Dubai Holding and other state-linked
enterprises have strengthened their books by refinancing debt
and selling assets. However, the International Monetary Fund
said last August that $51.6 billion of Dubai debt would come due
in 2016-18 and that this could be a problem if the global
economy slowed and real estate prices tumbled again.
Dubai Holding also announced on Saturday strong financial
results for 2016 at one of its main business groups, Dubai
Holding Commercial Operations Group.
Net profit rose 8 percent to 6.32 billion dirhams ($1.7
billion) while revenues increased 16 percent to 16.84 billion
dirhams.
Major initiatives last year included the launch of a project
to build the Gulf's first design and innovation university, and
the expansion of Dubai Holding's Jumeirah hospitality business
with deals to manage luxury hotels in Turkey and China, the
conglomerate said.
