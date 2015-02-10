DUBAI Feb 10 Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate' s ruler, has no plans to list itself or any of its subsidiaries on the stock market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Dubai Financial Market, the emirate's main bourse, attracted a flurry of flotations late last year, most notably the 5.8 billion dirham ($1.58 billion) listing of Emaar Malls Group, as the initial public offer industry returned to life following a five-year hiatus.

But Dubai Holding and its subsidiaries, which include hotel group Jumeirah and real state developer Dubai Properties, have no plans at present to join them.

"Listing or not listing is a strategic choice made by the shareholders. There is no shortage of cash or projects," Ahmad Bin Byat, chief executive of Dubai Holding, told reporters on the sidelines of a government summit in the emirate.

Dubai Holding, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, also has no plans to raise cash at the parent level as it seeks to reduce its debts, but its subsidiaries may do so for operational purposes, Byat said.

TECOM Investments, a Dubai Holding unit, said last month that it had signed a 4 billion dirham loan deal.

A number of Dubai-based firms have outlined plans to go public, with Emaar Properties - parent firm of Emaar Malls - studying plans to list its hospitality unit and family-owned conglomerate Al Habtoor Group saying it was once more eyeing a potential float.

Yet the performance of recent Dubai listings has been mixed - shares in Dubai Parks and Resorts, which is building a series of theme parks in the emirate, are trading at a 21 percent discount to their IPO price.

Amanat, a healthcare and education provider, is down 11 percent on its offer price. Retail and restaurant start-up Marka has fared better, gaining 37 percent since its September listing.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Additional reporting and editing by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)