DUBAI Feb 10 Dubai Holding, the investment
vehicle of the emirate' s ruler, has no plans to list itself or
any of its subsidiaries on the stock market, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Dubai Financial Market, the emirate's main bourse,
attracted a flurry of flotations late last year, most notably
the 5.8 billion dirham ($1.58 billion) listing of Emaar Malls
Group, as the initial public offer industry returned
to life following a five-year hiatus.
But Dubai Holding and its subsidiaries, which include hotel
group Jumeirah and real state developer Dubai Properties, have
no plans at present to join them.
"Listing or not listing is a strategic choice made by the
shareholders. There is no shortage of cash or projects," Ahmad
Bin Byat, chief executive of Dubai Holding, told reporters on
the sidelines of a government summit in the emirate.
Dubai Holding, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum, also has no plans to raise cash at the parent level
as it seeks to reduce its debts, but its subsidiaries may do so
for operational purposes, Byat said.
TECOM Investments, a Dubai Holding unit, said last month
that it had signed a 4 billion dirham loan deal.
A number of Dubai-based firms have outlined plans to go
public, with Emaar Properties - parent firm of Emaar
Malls - studying plans to list its hospitality unit and
family-owned conglomerate Al Habtoor Group saying it was once
more eyeing a potential float.
Yet the performance of recent Dubai listings has been mixed
- shares in Dubai Parks and Resorts, which is building
a series of theme parks in the emirate, are trading at a 21
percent discount to their IPO price.
Amanat, a healthcare and education provider, is
down 11 percent on its offer price. Retail and restaurant
start-up Marka has fared better, gaining 37 percent
since its September listing.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Additional reporting and editing by
Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)