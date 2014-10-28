DUBAI Oct 28 Dubai Investments (DI),
the diversified Gulf-based investment group, is in advanced
talks to set up a university and a school as part of a move into
the expanding education and healthcare sectors, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
As in many emerging markets around the world, education and
healthcare are fast-growing areas of the United Arab Emirates'
economy, as an expanded middle-class demands more,
higher-quality services.
Other firms are also targeting investments in the sectors,
including South Africa's biggest private hospital group
Mediclinic International and local start-up Amanat
Holdings, which is in the process of floating on the Dubai stock
market.
"DI is seriously considering entering into the education
sector," Khalid bin Kalban, managing director and chief
executive of Dubai Investments said on the sidelines of a
company event. "We are in deep negotiations to have a university
within Dubai Investment Park (DIP) as well as a school."
DIP is a residential and commercial development close to the
Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai's second international
airport, as well as the planned location for global trade
exhibition Expo 2020.
The school would need an investment of about 60 million
dirhams ($16.3 million), for which financing would not be
required, while the university could initially be funded by
leasing existing commercial buildings, he said.
"We have almost 1 billion dirhams in cash available and that
by year-end will be almost 1.5 billion dirhams," Kalban said.
Additionally, DI has credit lines in place which it can draw on.
DI also plans to lease land for healthcare developments.
The group is also looking to start acquiring successful,
profitable companies to boost its portfolio.
"In the coming three months, we are about to acquire two
companies, one in the financial services sector and one in real
estate," Kalban said.
The firm has agreed the purchase prices and is in the due
diligence process. He did not reveal any more details.
Dubai Investments on Monday reported 17.4 percent growth in
third-quarter net profit on the back of lower costs and
administrative expenses.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
