Dubai April 29 Dubai Investments said on Wednesday that its net profit for the first quarter rose 6.5 percent on the back of its real estate and manufacturing businesses.

The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, said its net profit was 282 million dirhams ($76.8 million) in the three months to March 31, compared with 265 million dirhams in the same period of 2014.

"The company's real estate and manufacturing businesses have witnessed positive trends, and both the sectors are expected to continue the growth trajectory through the year," Khalid bin Kalban, the firm's chief executive, said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)