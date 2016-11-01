BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
DUBAI Nov 1 Dubai Investments, a conglomerate in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported a 35.9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday as rental income rose over the period. Profit of 334.4 million dirhams ($91.06 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, compared with a profit of 246.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.