DUBAI Nov 20 Dubai's ruler has trimmed the
board of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the emirate's
investment arm, cutting it down to five members from six, state
news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum will
continue as the chairman and Dubai crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan
bin Mohammed al-Maktoum, will remain vice-chairman, WAM said
citing a decree by the ruler.
The other board members are Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed
al-Maktoum, ICD Chief Executive Mohammed al-Shaibani and
Emirates airline Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, who
is also the ruler's uncle.
Ahmed Humaid al-Tayer is no longer part of the board.
Tayer, a former governor of the Dubai International
Financial Centre, was also chairman of Emirates NBD
until last November when he was replaced by Sheikh Ahmed.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)