DUBAI, March 16 Dubai Investments, the diversified Gulf-based investment group, plans to float the shares of at least one company in the group next year, its chief executive said on Monday.

"2016 we will definitely go for an IPO of at least one of our companies in the group," Khalid bin Kalban said in a speech, without specifying which companies might be floated.

Dubai Investments has around 35 to 40 subsidiaries. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)