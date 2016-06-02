DUBAI, June 2 Dubai Investments is in
talks with banks for a $300 million loan that would go towards
financing its Mirdif Hills project in Dubai, its chief executive
told Reuters on the sidelines of a company event late on
Wednesday.
The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of
Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, is in negotiations with three
United Arab Emirates lenders and one Gulf bank, Khalid Bin
Kalban said.
The loan is expected to be finalised by the end of the
summer, he said. The Gulf bank will lend in dollars, and the
local banks will lend in UAE dirhams, he added.
Mirdiff Hills is a mixed-use residential, commercial and
retail development. The development of the project is expected
to cost 1 billion dirhams ($272 million), but the project in
addition to the land bank is worth about 2.5 billion dirhams,
Bin Kalban said.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)