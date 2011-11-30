* Iran-Dubai export trade has thrived in recent years
* But Dubai businessmen say latest sanctions may have big
impact
* Financing of trade becoming increasingly difficult
* Customs inspections getting tougher, analysts say
* Some trans-shipment business said to be going to Pakistan
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Nov 30 Iran shrugged off a fresh
wave of international economic sanctions against it last week,
saying they would have "no impact" on its trade with other
countries. But in Dubai, one of Iran's top trading partners,
businessmen are starting to worry.
"The restrictions imposed on the Iranian traders here are
getting so hard that they are virtually going to go out of
business," said Morteza Masoumzadeh, a member of the executive
committee of the local Iranian Business Council and managing
director of the Jumbo Line Shipping Agency.
"They are facing a hell of difficulties. Within a year or
two, they will have to shut down. And these traders are dealing
with basic commodities. There is no involvement with those
banned items, or missile technology," he said.
Over the last five years, the United States, the European
Union and other countries have imposed an escalating series to
sanctions over Iran's controversial nuclear programme, which is
suspected of seeking to make atomic weapons. Most U.S.-Iran
trade has been banned, and foreign banks are effectively
deprived of access to the U.S. financial system if they do
business with Iranian banks.
But Iranian trade with Dubai, 150 kilometres (100 miles)
across the Gulf, has thrived, with the emirate serving as a
convenient conduit for other countries' business with Iran.
United Nations sanctions against Iran have focused on
nuclear-related materials and weapons and targeted Iranian
companies and people involved in those programmes, so the bulk
of merchandise trade remains legal. Sanctions in other countries
may have had the effect of pushing more trade through Dubai.
Around 8,000 Iranian traders and trading firms are
registered in Dubai, Masoumzadeh said in his 14th floor office
overlooking the sparkling waters of the Dubai Creek, where
wooden dhows dock to take on cargo for transport to Iran.
According to the latest data from the United Arab Emirates'
customs authority, re-export trade between Iran and the UAE --
goods sent to the UAE for on-shipment to Iran, and Iranian goods
sent to the UAE for on-shipment to other countries -- totalled
19.5 billion dirhams ($5.32 billion) in the first six months of
this year, up from 14.3 billion dirhams a year earlier.
That represents a significant proportion of Iran's non-oil
foreign trade; its total imports amounted to $92.4 billion in
all of 2010 while exports, including oil, were $116.5 billion.
For Dubai's community of traders, many of them like
Masoumzadeh of Iranian descent, the business is also key; Iran
accounts for about a quarter of the UAE's re-export trade. But
for the UAE as a whole, which is expected to see its exports,
dominated by oil and gas, climb to nearly $300 billion this
year, the trade is not nearly as important.
"There is still a lot of consumer demand in Iran. A lot of
this is still being satisfied through the traditional route of
re-exports via Dubai. And this is showing up on the customs
statistics," said David Butter, director for the Middle East and
North Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit in London.
Products delivered by dhows across the Gulf include
household goods, rice, sugar, cooking oil, tubes, tires and
timber. Bigger ships also operate, taking larger volumes,
including higher-end goods.
Luxury sports car maker Maserati is interested in doing
business with Iran, a company official said. "We are going to
start in Iran now, it's a very particular market. It's all
cash-based; we have an unbelievably high number of people who
are considered millionaires compared to the overall population,"
said Umberto Cini, managing director at Maserati Middle East and
Africa in Dubai.
SANCTIONS
Now, however, the cumulative weight of the international
sanctions, augmented by new measures announced by several
countries last week, may be starting to have an effect on
Dubai's trade with Iran.
Last week, the United States named Iran as an area of
"primary money laundering concern", a step designed to dissuade
non-U.S. banks from dealing with it; blacklisted 11 entities
suspected of aiding its nuclear programs; and expanded sanctions
to target firms that aid its oil and petrochemical industries.
Britain banned all its financial institutions from doing
business with Iran, including the Iranian central bank, and
Canada said it would ban the export of all goods used in Iran's
petrochemical, oil and gas industries and "block virtually all
transactions with Iran".
Such sanctions still do not forbid flows of merchandise
trade through Dubai, but they do make it increasingly difficult
for traders to get financing for their business. Even banks from
countries which do not ban financial ties with Iran may be
reluctant to extend financing for fear of jeopardising their
U.S. business, or because they fear being exposed in the event
of future sanctions.
"Now, none of the UAE banks are opening a new account for
any Iranian trader," Masoumzadeh said.
"We cannot establish letters of credit to our suppliers in
Europe or the Far East. They cannot send the goods to us, and we
cannot do the trade. Therefore, our trade department has lost at
least 70 percent of its business during the last two years."
In June last year, the UAE central bank told financial
institutions to freeze Iran-linked accounts belonging to firms
targeted by UN sanctions. UAE banks contacted by Reuters
declined to comment publicly on Iran business, but banking
sources confirmed there was now very little of it.
"Iran has been on the sanctions list for a long time so
there should be, with the exception of one or two branches of
Iranian banks on the ground, almost no business between Iranian
banks and local banks here," said a treasury source at a UAE
bank, who declined to be named.
"I'm sure some might try and push the boundaries
occasionally but any transactions would turn up on the
regulatory radar so I don't see it happening that much."
Some trade can be paid for by cash and through personal
transfers of money through foreign exchange houses. But Mohamed
al-Ansari, chairman and managing director of Al Ansari Exchange,
a major house, said such transfers were also under pressure.
"Remittances between the UAE and Iran have reduced due to
the sanctions," he told Reuters. "Although the sanctions are not
targeted at individual transactions, they are creating
difficulties.
"Even though there are no legal restrictions to do
individual transactions, because of the difficulties, banks and
exchange companies are not interested to do Iranian transfers."
The United States has been pressing other countries to
enforce sanctions strictly. The U.S. Treasury's top national
security official, undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence David Cohen, visited the UAE last weekend to
discuss the new U.S. steps with government officials.
Under such pressure, the UAE's enforcement of customs checks
on trade appears to be becoming more aggressive, with the effect
of deterring some Iran-bound shipments from coming through
Dubai, analysts said.
"The shipping and customs controls are getting tougher. A
lot of the shipping that was coming to Dubai now goes to
Pakistan for disembarkment of goods there," said Theodore
Karasik, director of research at the Institute for Near East &
Gulf Military Analysis in Dubai. "Customs are doing more
inspections."
Meanwhile, sanctions are having a chilling impact on
shipping services to Iran; although most trade remains legal,
the sanctions are complex so some international shipping firms
are wary of falling foul of them by accident, and find it
easiest to cut back services to Iran, shippers say.
Much of any Iranian trade lost to Dubai can potentially
obtain financing and new trans-shipment ports in Asia. When
Iran's biggest crude oil tanker operator, NITC, lost its ship
insurance cover earlier this year because European providers
pulled out, it said it obtained fresh cover that was 80 percent
underwritten by Asian insurers.
Nevertheless, such changes can be expensive, as the
countries pushing for sanctions against Iran understand. The
U.S. government is pursuing a strategy of "raising the costs of
doing business past where the burden is sustainable", said J.
Peter Pham at U.S. think tank The Atlantic Council.