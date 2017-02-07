DUBAI Feb 7 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has set final pricing guidance for its planned five-year sukuk issue in the area of 175 basis points over mid-swaps, acording to a document released by the banks arranging the sukuk.

Order books for the Islamic bond sale were in excess of $2.2 billion and are due to close at 1200 GMT.

Earlier on Tuesday Dubai Islamic Bank had provided initial pricing guidance in the area of 185 basis points over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)