LONDON, March 22 Private equity firm Clayton
Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) is the frontrunner among four bidders
for Germany-based, but Dubai-owned, packaging group Mauser,
Britain's Sky News reported on its website on Saturday, without
citing its sources.
People familiar with the auction told Reuters earlier this
month that the private equity arm of Dubai Holding had asked
buyout groups to submit binding bids for Mauser, after putting
on hold a larger auction which comprised two additional assets.
If it goes ahead, the sale of Mauser by Dubai International
Capital (DIC) would be one of the largest asset disposals by the
emirate since its debt crisis in 2009.
The suitors are likely to value Mauser, which makes
packaging equipment such as cans and drums for transporting
medical waste, at about 7 times its expected operating earnings
of roughly 150 million euros, or 1.1 billion euros ($1.5
billion), sources said.
The figure would be in line with the valuation of U.S. peer
Greif , which trades at a multiple of 6.8 times and is
not bidding for Mauser.
Officials at Mauser and CD&R could not immediately be
reached for comment.
