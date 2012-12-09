DUBAI Dec 9 Dubai developer Emaar Properties
and an arm of Dubai Holding, the ruler's conglomerate,
launched the first project in a planned multi-billion dollar
flagship development on Sunday - a complex of luxury residences
and a golf course.
Dubai Hills will be part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR)
City, the mega tourism and retail development project announced
by the emirate in November, Emaar and Dubai Holding
said in a joint statement.
The project's villas, each to be built on plots of 20,000 to
30,000 square feet, would be designed around a new 18-hole
championship course to be developed by world golf course
experts, it said.
The statement provided no information on the number of
villas, the value or the time frame for completion of the
project.
MBR city is also expected to include 100 hotels and the
world's biggest shopping mall.
Dubai has recently begun to announce big projects and revive
some earlier plans that had been shelved following the collapse
of its property markets.
Dubai Holding's real estate arm, Dubai Properties, had
previously planned to develop Tiger Woods Dubai, a residential
and golf course project, in conjunction with the former world
number one golfer, but shelved the project in January 2011.
The average apartment price in Dubai rose by 13 percent this
year and is expected to grow at the same rate next year as
speculative buyers prop up demand, a study released on Sunday
showed.
