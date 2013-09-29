DUBAI, Sept 29 Dubai government-owned property
developer Nakheel said on Sunday it had sold town
houses worth about 460 million dirhams ($125.24 million) in its
Warsan Village project.
"As expected we witnessed a big response to the residential
units ... from investors from a number of countries including
the UAE, the GCC countries, India and China," a Nakheel
spokesman said according to the state WAM news agency.
"We also noticed that a number of buyers were first-time
investors in Dubai and a number of others are new clients of
Nakheel, most of whom are end buyers," the spokesman added.
A crash of the emirate's property market in 2009 and 2010,
which more than halved real estate prices, forced developers to
shelve or scrap hundreds of projects.
Dubai has been recovering from a real estate crisis and
property prices have begun to rebound.
Several state-funded mega-projects such as Nakheel's Palm
Deira, Palm Jebel Ali and the World, a complex of man-made
islands, were sold to investors but later stalled.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Cowell)