Dubai: A dwarf doorman and his average-height colleague who wave at every passing car are winning over hearts in Dubai's upmarket Jumeirah district.

The men, from Pakistan, can be seen in their elaborate costumes outside the Al Wajaha Gents Tailoring boutique on Jumeirah Beach Road every evening.

Some fans purposely take the route to wave or honk back to acknowledge the greetings. Others even honk from the other side of the road to get the attention of the diminutive duo, which leads to a smile-filled session of waving back and forth.

Tourists and residents sometimes pull over for selfies and a chat with the doormen, who also stand out because of their big, curly moustaches.

Others pass by, children in tow, just to cheer up their otherwise dull days.

Those new to the area are sometimes taken aback at the ritual, wondering why the men — complete strangers — would be waving excitedly at them.

"We do it do spread love in the community and welcome guests to the boutique. It is part of Islam to greet those you know and those you don't know," said Mohammad Rafiq, 40, who is about four feet tall.

"Sometimes you can't wave at everyone because you might be busy with a guest or looking the other way. Our fans âcomplain' to us about it the next time they see us. They don't want to miss out on it when they're passing by."

Rafiq said he waves at each vehicle, be it a family car, taxi, police unit, public bus, company transport, bikers or pedestrians.

"I wave at countless cars, around 30 per cent wave back at me, no matter who they are. I recognise many of the drivers, their cars and number plates.

"A lot of them know me. Some motorists new to the area are surprised and hesitate to wave back. Others pass by too quickly to appreciate what just happened."

Rafiq — who has a wife, two sons aged 20 and 17, and a 14-year-old daughter — has been spreading the cheer outside the boutique for a year now. He was a hotel doorman in his hometown of Multan, known as "the city of saints" in Pakistan's Punjab province, before he found a job in Dubai.

His main task is to greet guests, open the car door for them, escort them to the entrance and open the door for them. He follows the same process as guests leave.

Rafiq's colleague, 30-year-old Mohammad Riaz, who shares the same job responsibilities, said he has three different styles of greeting motorists — a wave, another simple hand gesture, and a three-finger salute popular with Emiratis.

When they have free time, the duo venture out to the walkway outside and greet passing cars in the evenings, when it is cooler. Sometimes they go about their job together and sometimes they are seen separately.

Riaz, who used to work as a tailor, is newly married. He too is from Punjab. He says they greet guests and passing motorists sincerely. "We do it genuinely from the heart, make eye contact and smile. We don't get tired. It's a fun part of our job," he says.

"I have an 80 per cent hit rate," he said, referring to the percentage of people whom he estimates acknowledge his greetings.

The colleagues seem to be enjoying their work at the boutique, established in 2011 with an all-Emirati management offering VIP service.

"Our employer, Mr Saleh Al Rahmani, is a true gentleman. He helped me with my wedding expenses and helped me get a driver's licence."