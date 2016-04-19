(Repeats to add related story link)
DUBAI, April 19 Dubai Parks and Resorts
announced details for a 1.68 billion dirham ($457.4
million) rights issue on Tuesday, saying it would use the
proceeds to finance the development of its Six Flags-branded
theme park.
The company, which is constructing a resort in the emirate
that will consist of theme parks as well as hotels and other
attractions, will issue 1.68 billion new shares at 1 dirham
each, it said in a bourse statement.
The stock was trading at 1.38 dirhams at 0655 GMT, down 0.7
percent. Shares offered in rights issues in the Gulf are
traditionally sold at substantial discounts to the stock price
to attract local subscribers.
Dubai Parks and Resorts will give shareholders the option to
subscribe to one new share for every 3.767 shares currently held
during the offer period, which is due to run between May 12 and
May 25.
Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe can sell their
rights on the Dubai bourse from May 4 to May 18.
Four investors including Qatar Holding, the investment arm
of the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, have
already agreed to take up a maximum of 538.5 million new shares
as part of the offering, the statement said.
The capital increase will boost the number of shares by
about 26.5 percent to just short of 8 million shares, according
to Reuters calculations.
Dubai Park and Resorts is part of property developer Meraas
Holding, which is owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum. It currently holds 60 percent of the company,
according to Thomson Reuters data, and will retain majority
ownership after the rights issue.
Cash from the offering will be used primarily to pay for the
cost of constructing the park and surrounding infrastructure,
including the purchase of the land from a subsidiary of one of
the founding shareholders for 390 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French and
David Goodman)