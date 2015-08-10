DUBAI Aug 10 Dubai Properties Group, owned by the emirate's ruler, has appointed Abdullatif AlMulla as chief executive, it said in a statement said on Monday.

The company also named Naaman Atallah as CEO of its subsidiary Dubai Properties, which manages the parent firm's property sales and leasing portfolio.

Both are part of Dubai Holding, which is owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

AlMulla was formerly CEO of TECOM Investments, another unit of Dubai Holding, the statement said.

Prior to joining Dubai Properties, Atallah was chief operating officer of Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.

Dubai Properties Group is one of the emirate's biggest developers, along with Emaar Properties, Nakheel and DAMAC Properties. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)