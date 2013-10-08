DUBAI Oct 8 Dubai developer Nakheel will
restart work on one of the three palm-shaped islands that came
to symbolise the excesses of the emirate's boom years, three
industry sources told Reuters, in a sign the Gulf state is
bouncing back from its financial crisis.
The sources said Nakheel, which was taken over by
the government as part of a $16 billion rescue plan completed in
2011, would soon announce it had restarted work on the Palm
Deira project.
The firm finished only one of its three palm-shaped islands
off the emirate's coast - Palm Jumeirah - before the global
financial crisis triggered a property market crash.
It indefinitely suspended work on the other two larger
projects, Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Deira.
The sources declined to be named because the matter is not
yet public. A Nakheel spokeswoman said details of a project at
the palm would be announced shortly, but declined to give any
further details.
Palm Deira is likely to be renamed, one of the sources said,
while another said the project would be significantly
redesigned, with the palm shape of the island potentially
altered.
On Monday, Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, a
conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, said they would join
forces to restart work on The Lagoons, a 6 million square metre
development that also floundered in the wake of the emirate's
property crash and corporate debt crisis.
Real estate developers, many of them state-controlled, have
also announced tens of billions of dollars worth of new projects
in the past year as Dubai's economy revives on the back of
growth in the trade and tourism sectors.
Government-owned Investment Corporation of Dubai holds a 31
percent stake in Emaar, according to Zawya, a Thomson Reuters
company.
(Writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark Potter)