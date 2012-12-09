* Apartment prices up 13 pct in 2011
* Prices expected to grow by same pct next year
* Rental prices up 17 pct this year
DUBAI, Dec 9 The average apartment price in
Dubai rose by 13 percent this year and is expected to grow at
the same rate next year as speculative buyers prop up demand, a
study released on Sunday showed.
Prices rose despite expectations of around 36,000 new units
forecast to enter the market in the next two years, a study by
property consultancy CBRE showed.
"Because the best quality products (properties) are seeing
this demand, they are raising the rest of the market," said
Matthew Green, head of research & consultancy UAE at CBRE Middle
East.
Dubai's residential property prices have slumped by over 60
percent since its peak prior to the financial crisis. Off-plan
purchases and speculation had created a real estate bubble that
burst after the economic slowdown in 2008.
However, the emirate has recently begun to announce big
projects similar to those built during the boom period.
The latest announcement was in November by Dubai's ruler
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who revealed plans to
build a complex including 100 hotels and the world's biggest
shopping mall.
Only one-fifth of sales this year were through mortgages, as
banks remain reluctant to lend, indicating that some speculative
buying by investors has returned.
"Only 20 percent of the sales were through mortgages. So
there is some speculation creeping back into the market. We also
saw some off plan announcements and we have to keep a watch on
this," said Green.
A majority of the new supply is expected from secondary
locations like Dubailand, Motor City and Dubai Sports City.
Meanwhile, rental prices in the emirate, home to the world's
tallest tower, rose by an average of 17 percent over the past 12
months, said the report.
The study attributed the rise in rents to the sustained
period of population growth, positive economic performance,
increased occupier demand, and limited availability of quality
units in the desirable locations.
OFFICES VACANT
Office space in the emirate is 47 percent vacant and this
figure is expected to rise to close to 50 percent by 2014, said
the report.
"Occupiers are going for the best areas while the rest of it
is fairly vacant," said Green.
He said only about 20 percent of the office supply in the
market is good quality.
"There is about 2 million metres coming into the market by
2015 but not all of that is attractive."
In the hospitality sector, an additional 14,000 hotel rooms
are expected to enter the market over the next three years.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alison Birrane)