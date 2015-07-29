DUBAI, July 29 The regulator of Dubai's
financial free zone said on Wednesday it had fined Arqaam
Capital $50,000 after investigating the Dubai-based investment
bank over compliance with anti-money laundering rules.
The investigation followed a periodic risk assessment by
authorities that identified deficiencies in Arqaam's systems and
controls to prevent money laundering, the Dubai Financial
Services Authority said in a statement.
The DFSA said its agreement with Arqaam did not mention any
specific contraventions of rules, and that the investment bank
cooperated fully at an early stage of the investigation.
Arqaam will engage an independent compliance expert to help
remedy deficiencies identified by the regulator and any other
issues which may be discovered, the DFSA said.
