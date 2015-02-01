* Industry body hopes to see export incentives this week
* Intervention needed to raise competitiveness
* India has had five years of sugar production surplus
DUBAI, Feb 1 Struggling sugar mills in India
should benefit from a fixed-pricing mechanism for fuel ethanol
but still need government support to export surplus sugar, the
Director General of the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on
Sunday.
Ethanol is produced in India from molasses, a byproduct of
sugar production, and the government introduced the mechanism in
December aiming to raise output to help curb fossil fuel
imports.
"Fixed ethanol pricing is a positive development," Abinash
Verma told the Kingsman Platts Dubai Sugar Conference.
Falling sugar prices in India linked to a supply glut have
taken a heavy toll on sugar mills.
Last year one of India's largest sugar mills, Mawana Sugars
Ltd, defaulted on 2.5 billion rupees ($40 million) in
outstanding loans from a consortium of lenders, an official from
the company said.
The surplus has depressed local prices, which could fall
further unless the government provides incentives for raw sugar
exports.
Verma said he expected the government to issue a decision on
export subsidies this week.
"It is almost through so we expect and we pray it will
happen this week," he told Reuters.
Subsidies helped Indian raw sugar exports last year and
mills have been waiting for news of this year's subsidy since
the start of the crushing season in October.
Verma said India's sugar production for the 2014-2015 season
is expected at 26 million tonnes while consumption will be
between 24.7 million tonnes and 24.8 million tonnes.
"From what we are hearing the government is proposing around
1.4 million tonnes of assistance for raw sugar. Without
government support we would not be in a position to export so
whatever government will announce that is the kind of upper
ceiling of what we can export," Verma said.
Verma said government policies which impose high prices for
the cane used to produce sugar had helped create the surplus and
government assistance was therefore needed to get rid of it.
"There is a need for government support for the disposal of
surplus sugar," he said.
India exported more than 1 million tonnes of raw sugar in
2014 and mills had hoped to export up to 2 million tonnes this
year.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; editing by
Jason Neely)