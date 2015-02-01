DUBAI Feb 1 Lebanon has witnessed a rise in white sugar stocks due to the Syrian crisis as shipments are redirected to the country to feed Syrian refugees, an official at Savola Egypt said on Sunday.

"There is overstocking because of redirection of white sugar shipments over to Lebanon just to cover extra demand from the movement of people from Syria," Doaa Taha, Savola Egypt export sales manager, told the Kingsman Platts Dubai Sugar Conference.

Taha did not give figures for how much more white sugar was being shipped to Lebanon.

Savola Egypt is part of Saudi Arabia-based food company Savola Group.

Refining capacity in the Middle East is expected to grow by around 4 million tonnes with new refineries planned in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria, she said.

Consumption in the region is around 15 million tonnes.

Syrian sugar refineries have been shut down over the past two years as the war in Syria has taken its toll on agriculture.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)