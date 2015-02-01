* Refineries shut down in Syria as a result of war

DUBAI, Feb 1 White sugar stocks have risen in Lebanon because of shipments brought in to feed Syrian refugees, an official at Savola Egypt said on Sunday.

"There is overstocking because of redirection of white sugar shipments over to Lebanon just to cover extra demand from the movement of people from Syria," Doaa Taha, Savola Egypt export sales manager, told the Kingsman Platts Dubai Sugar Conference.

Savola Egypt is part of Saudi Arabia-based food company Savola Group.

Some of the increase was also due to sugar brought in to Lebanon for delivery by truck to Syria, she said.

Taha did not give figures for how much more white sugar was being shipped to Lebanon but she said the country had a six-months' stock above its consumption needs.

"This is of course not normal for a small country like Lebanon but if you look at the logistics of trading between the Levant and the Syria situation, this is why it is happening,"

Syrian sugar refineries have been shut down over the past two years as the war in Syria has taken its toll on agriculture.

"Lebanon is being treated now like a dump market where any vessel that can't find a home will dump in Lebanon and then redistribute from there to other parts of the region," she said.

In the Middle East as a whole, refining capacity is expected to grow by around 4 million tonnes with new refineries planned in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria, she said.

Current refining capacity in the region is 12.5 million tonnes.

Another 1.3 million tonnes of beet sugar production is available in the region with a capacity of one million tonnes expected to come into the market soon.

Consumption in the region is around 15 million tonnes. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)