LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has added a 30-year dollar benchmark sukuk tranche to the 10-year benchmark Islamic bond, according to a source.

The sovereign has set price guidance of 5.375%-5.5% for the new 30-year note, the source said.

Earlier today the company set guidance of 4% area for a 10-year sukuk, with the order book at over USD9bn.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered are managing the transaction. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)