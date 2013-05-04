DUBAI May 4 Dubai aims to treble its annual
income from tourism to 300 billion dirhams ($82 billion) by
2020, which would involve doubling the number of its hotel
rooms, a senior official said.
Tourism is crucial to Dubai's economy, which had a gross
domestic product of around $90 billion last year; it supports
the emirate's large retail industry as well as its hospitality
sector.
Occupancy at Dubai's 599 hotels, which have 80,500 rooms
combined, was 78 percent in 2012 as the number of visitors rose
9.3 percent from a year ago to 10.16 million, according to data
from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).
Helal Almarri, director-general of the DTCM, told Reuters
that the emirate was likely to have more than 160,000 hotel
rooms by the end of the decade and aimed to attract 20 million
tourists annually by then.
Most decisions to build hotels would not be made by the
Dubai government but by private companies. However, the Dubai
government is active in supporting growth of the industry by
providing infrastructure, marketing the emirate overseas,
adjusting visa policies for visitors and expanding the network
of the state-owned Emirates airline.
Saudi Arabia, India and Russia will be the main contributors
to expected growth in tourist numbers, Almarri told Reuters.
"With Emirates airline and other carriers we focus very much
on extending the routes to those markets," he said.
Dubai's main airport handled 5.85 million passengers in
March, up 20.6 percent from a year earlier, according to airport
authorities.
"Airport capacity is not on our critical list of issues to
worry about," said Almarri. "We can easily put on more flights
at any time." Dubai is pressing ahead with a $7.8 billion plan
to expand Dubai International Airport, and plans eventually to
migrate traffic to an even bigger facility.
MIX OF HOTELS
Traditionally, Dubai has been known for five-star hotels,
but more budget hotels have been built in the last few years,
appealing to a wider tourist base. Almarri acknowledged this was
an important trend.
"The importance in our growth is to have a mix of hotels,"
he said. "Over the last five years the hotel offering in Dubai
has become more diversified."
At present, hotel guests stay for an average of 3.76 nights;
hotel revenue was $5.13 billion in 2012.
Almarri said that to help increase the average length of
stay, Dubai would build more entertainment facilities. Plans for
several theme parks have been announced in the last few months
by companies backed by the government or Dubai's ruling family.
"I have every confidence that we will have over the next
three to four years coming on line a significant number of
tourist attractions which are purely entertainment-like theme
parks," said Almarri.
Having been forced to provision heavily for bad loans
following the collapse of Dubai's real estate market in
2008-2011, banks have become more prudent about financing
large-scale projects. Almarri said the theme parks would be
funded largely through public-private partnerships.
"Theme parks are procured rather than built in many cases,
so come with their own financing packages - the rides are built
elsewhere, so you will probably find that many governments
around the world are encouraging exports," he said.