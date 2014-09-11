(Amends first sentence to show location of ski slope.)
DUBAI, Sept 11 Dubai built the world's tallest
building, put a ski slope inside a shopping mall and gave its
cops a Lamborghini for a police car. Where else would you sell a
$150 bottle of 'halal' non-alcoholic sparkling white wine with
flecks of 24-carat edible gold leaf gleaming at the bottom?
It makes sense in Dubai, a Gulf Arab emirate that attracts
tourists with the promise of an opulent lifestyle. Or so Tony
Colley, head manager of Lootah Premium Foods, which distributes
the wine, told Reuters.
"It has gold in it for no good reason apart from it's fun,
it's fantastic, it's frivolous, it's totally Dubai," Colley said
recently at the Bystro restaurant, where the sleek bottles are
on display.
Bystro owner Josh Benson said the gold-leaf bottles were
offered a few weeks ago. The restaurant had begun offering
non-alcoholic wines in general a few months ago, and they went
over well.
"For people that cannot drink ... it's a nicer thing to have
with a steak than a Pepsi," Benson said.
The wine is produced by Dismark Products, a Spanish company
whose Lussor brand includes a variety of red and white
non-alcoholic wines. The grapes come from vineyards in Spain and
a German vacuum technique removes the alcohol.
The idea of non-alcoholic wines is not new, but Colley says
this brand is different because it does not include glycerine,
sugar, or additives, unlike other non-alcoholic wines.
Dan Zvinca, an Australian customer at Bystro, said he had
sampled non-alcoholic wine - though not the gold-specked one -
and "was surprised at how good" it was.
"I think it's a good replacement. It tastes like the real
thing," he told Reuters.
Islam, the dominant religion in the Arab Middle East,
forbids the consumption of alcohol. But the rule is not
universally enforced in different Muslim countries, and there
are variations in its application among the seven emirates that
make up the United Arab Emirates.
In liberal Dubai, alcohol is served in licenced places like
hotel bars. The more conservative Sharjah emirate bans alcohol
consumption entirely. Halal is applied to foodstuffs and
beverages permissible under Islamic law.
So far, Colley has been ordering monthly shipments of 26,000
bottles, which include a red and a white along with the
gold-leaf wine. Gulf-region nationals make up the majority of
the wine's consumers, he said.
"I think we may have to find more grapes," Colley joked.
(Reporting by Noura Al Sharif; Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Michael
Roddy and Larry King)