DUBAI Oct 1 One of Dubai's top government
officials confirmed on Wednesday that Dubai World's
biggest creditors have agreed a deal with the state-owned
conglomerate to renegotiate its debt repayment schedule.
Sources told Reuters last month that agreement had been
secured with the creditor committee of banks including HSBC
and Emirates NBD. Under the new deal, the
repayment date of the biggest chunk of debt under Dubai World's
$25 billion restructuring would be extended, in exchange for a
series of incentives.
"I would say so," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum,
chairman of Dubai's Supreme Fiscal Committee, told reporters at
an Africa-focused investment event in the emirate when asked if
the biggest creditors had agreed the plan.
Sheikh Ahmed also ruled out any flotations of Dubai
state-owned companies, including Emirates airline and
air travel service provider Dnata, saying they were not being
considered.
